NewTV Production Services
NewTV Production Services evolved from NewTV's Emmy® Award-winning production team, which is comprised of highly skilled professionals experienced in producing quality videos from conception to delivery. They also rent out newly updated facilities.
Upcoming Classes
2/1, 2/8, 2/15 & 2/22 - The Fundamentals of 2-D Animation
2/7/16 - Introduction to the Canon 5D Mark III
2/9, 2/16 & 2/23 - Basic Final Cut X
Featured Videos
