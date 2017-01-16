 

NewTV will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will reopen on January 17. 


 

NewTV Production Services


unnamed6

NewTV Production Services evolved from NewTV's Emmy® Award-winning production team, which is comprised of highly skilled professionals experienced in producing quality videos from conception to delivery. They also rent out newly updated facilities.  

[Learn More]

Upcoming Classes


FrontRight

1/12, 1/19 - Basic Adobe Premiere

1/9/17 - Studio Elements

1/9/17 - HD Camera Workshop

1/11 & 1/25 - Digital Photography Fundamentals

1/17, 1/24 & 1/31 - Shooting Techniques

 

[See All Upcoming Classes]

Featured Videos